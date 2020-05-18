‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 to premiere in July

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The second season of The Umbrella Academy officially has a premiere date.

The show, a live-action adaptation of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name, will return to Netflix with new episodes on July 31.

The Umbrella Academy, which first premiered February 2019, follows a dysfunctional Hargreeves family of superheroes, who must come together to stop the apocalypse. While they do, they also must contend with a murder mystery, time-traveling assassins, and a talking chimpanzee butler.

In announcing the news, Netflix shared a video featuring the actors who play the Hargreeves children — Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min — singing and dancing along to Tiffany’s rendition of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” much like they did in a scene from the show’s season one.

Way first published The Umbrella Academy comic book series in 2007. He recently shared that he’s working on the fourth volume in the story.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More