‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ returns to 30 Rock

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — On Monday night, Jimmy Fallon became the first late night host to venture back into the studio, bringing his Tonight Show back to its pre-COVID-19 home in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

Following a pre-taped opening sequence in which he was seen walking to the studio wearing a mask and doing his best to stay the recommended six feet away from others, Fallon took the stage, accompanied by a scaled-down version of his house band The Roots, and a limited crew.

Before launching into his monologue, Fallon thanked New Yorkers for their part in helping to “get us back to where we are now,” while extending his best wishes those in states like Florida, Texas, Arizona and California, who are just now experiencing a surge of COVID-19.

“I guess I’m here to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe,” he said.

“Any type of normalcy feels great, he continued, “so hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you just a little bit of normal.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared remotely to welcome Jimmy back to New York, declaring, “New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again.”

Jimmy’s other guests on Monday included Charlize Theron and Little Big Town.

By George Costantino

