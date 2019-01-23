Entertainment News "The three-month shutdown is over!" Conan O'Brien returns to late night with slimmed-down show https://linewsradio.com/the-three-month-shutdown-is-over-conan-obrien-returns-to-late-night-with-slimmed-down-show/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

TBS/Meghan Sinclair(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday night, Conan O’Brien returned to TBS with a slimmed-down, 30 minute late-night show. Airing at 11 p.m. ET/PT, the revamped Conan still features sidekick Andy Richter, but the shorter, four nights-a-week format will allow O’Brien to do more of his acclaimed remote segments.

“I am happy to announce that the three-month Conan shutdown is over,” he said to applause. “President Trump, this is how it’s done, right?”

While it’s a shorter show, it didn’t skimp on the star power: Tom Hanks was Conan’s first guest — although he was “bumped” to a second segment by an even hotter booking: the Instagram egg.

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia also appeared, and in a shocking twist worthy of his NBC show, was revealed to be O’Brien’s “secret son” on a segment called This is CONAN.

In his time off, O’Brien undertook the 18-city tour Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips, and launched a podcast called Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

