The tale of the two Reginas: Regina Hall says there are "perks" to being mistaken for Regina King

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Monday night, Regina King and Regina Hall both took home big awards. Hall won the Best Actress honor for her role in Support the Girls, while King received the Best Supporting Actress for role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

