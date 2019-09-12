Entertainment News "The Situation" is a free man https://linewsradio.com/the-situation-is-a-free-man/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Courtesy MTV(NEW YORK) — After an eight-month stint for tax evasion, Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.

A statement from Sitch and his wife Lauren reads, “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort.”

The pair continued, “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Echoing a line he used before he surrendered to the authorities at the facility in upstate, New York, the statement concluded, “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The first thing he did on social media was tweet, “Turn up we free !!! #freesitch.”

In charging him with tax fraud, federal prosecutors said Sorrentino took “certain actions” to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, 39, also pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.



