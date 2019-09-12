BREAKING NEWS

“The Situation” is a free man

Posted On 12 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  "The Situation" is a free man https://linewsradio.com/the-situation-is-a-free-man/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Courtesy MTV(NEW YORK) — After an eight-month stint for tax evasion, Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.

A statement from Sitch and his wife Lauren reads, “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort.” 

The pair continued, “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Echoing a line he used before he surrendered to the authorities at the facility in upstate, New York, the statement concluded, “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The first thing he did on social media was tweet, “Turn up we free !!! #freesitch.”

In charging him with tax fraud, federal prosecutors said Sorrentino took “certain actions” to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed.

His brother, Marc Sorrentino, 39, also pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison. 
 
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
broken clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 11mph ENE
H 74 • L 73
69°
Fri
73°
Sat
81°
Sun
81°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup