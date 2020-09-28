The Rock welcomes Aldis Hodge to the ‘Black Adam’ cast; shares Hodge’s surprised reaction

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Aldis Hodge has officially landed the high-flying role of Hawkman in the the forthcoming DC Comics film Black Adam.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the film’s star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, welcomed Hodge to the Black Adam family.

“Hawkman is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE,” The Rock wrote in the post. “I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had.”

According to The Rock, Aldis was in disbelief that he was actually getting a call from Dwayne Johnson himself.

“Whoever this is stop playing on my phone,” The Rock wrote, sharing Aldis’ response to his call.

“Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition – it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made,” the Rock continued, sharing more of their conversation. “Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam.”

At that point, The Rock says Aldis had the “longest pause” and told him to “hold on” as he walked away to celebrate.

After asking him if he was “okay,” Johnson told Hodge that he was “gonna crush [his] role, and the two proceeded to have “an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation.”

Hodge later responded to the news in his own Instagram post, adding “So the cat’s out of the bag. @therock, it’s going to be an honor to join you.”



