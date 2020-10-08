BREAKING NEWS

‘The Right Stuff’ cast discuss the impact of the Mercury 7 astronauts

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

National Geographic/Gene Page(LOS ANGELES) — The Right Stuff takes flight on Disney+ Friday, inspired by Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel about the original Mercury 7 astronauts, the early days of the Space Program and NASA. Although much is already known about this heroic and brave group, there is also still much to learn. 

Patrick J. Adams, who plays pioneering astronaut John Glenn in the series, told ABC Audio that thanks to his research, he discovered a side to the American hero that many didn’t know about — a penchant for poetry — which was handwritten in journals.

Additionally, Nora Zehetner who portrays Annie Glenn — John’s wife, who struggled with stuttering — explains that the impact and message of Annie’s story shouldn’t be lost to us today. 

“She went around the country giving speeches and helping people and I thought it was really interesting, it’s been really interesting watching Joe Biden,” she begins. “He had an incredibly bad stutter… And you have the President of the United States making fun of Biden’s stutter.”

“I can’t imagine what she went through and the fact that she persevered and she pushed past it, because she was the woman that she was, you know?” Zehetner concludes.

While all of the astronauts played instrumental parts in getting the U.S. into space, Gus Grissom — an astronaut who died in 1967 after a fire broke out in the capsule during a pre-launch test for the Apollo 1 mission, was described as “a different cut.” 

Michael Trotte, who plays Grissom, told ABC Audio, “If not for Gus’s sacrifice, we don’t go to the moon.”

The Right Stuff may be premiering decades after the original events occurred, but, Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson says that the production team strived for “authenticity” in recreating the era.  (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The Right Stuff debuts on Disney+ this Friday October 9.

By Danielle Long and Matt Wolfe
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl