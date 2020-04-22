BREAKING NEWS

'The Office' cast is offering fans a chance to win a virtual coffee date

Posted On 22 Apr 2020
Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you’ve ever wanted a chance to get together with the gang from The Office, here’s your chance. 

In an effort to aid with COVID-19 relief, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez, and Melora Hardin, also known by their character’s names of Creed, Meredith, Oscar and Jan, teamed up with the Los Angeles Variety Boys and Girls Club to offer a few fans the chance of a lifetime — a virtual coffee date. 

Of course, they would like those interested fans to make a donation in order to be entered for a chance to win.  However, it’s not a requirement.

“We all have a responsibility to lift each other up during these difficult times,” Hardin began in a video announcing the news. 

“So, we thought, why not get together with a few Office fans and see if we can help them out,” added Nuñez.

The lucky winners will be in for a hilarious treat, as their video chat with the members of the famous cast is bound to spill “some amazing stories” about their time on the hit show, according to the donation website.

The winners will also be given the chance to ask all their “burning questions” like: “Who was the funniest cast member? Will there be a reboot? Did Creed actually sprout mung beans on a damp paper towel in his desk drawer? You’ll find out all that and more during this mini Dunder Mifflin reunion. If only it could last all day long. (That’s what she said.)”

For more information and to enter visit Omaze.com/TheOffice.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


