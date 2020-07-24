The New Mutants Comic-Con@Home Panel unveils opening scene of Fox’s long-delayed X-Men film

© 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(LOS ANGELES) — Following several delays, it seems even the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t keeping The New Mutants, the final X-Men universe film from 20th Century Fox, from sticking to its August 28 release date.

The film’s cast appeared at Thursday’s The New Mutants’ panel at ComicCon@Home, the digital version of the annual San Diego festival, to talk about the film, and even presented a glimpse of the opening sequence and a new trailer.

The psychological thriller — starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton — was shot in 2017, before Disney’s acquisition of the studio, and has had a rocky road to launch.

The movie, about a spooky facility where young mutants are pushed to their psychological and physical limits, was originally supposed to hit theaters April 13, 2018. Its release was bumped to Feb. 22, 2019, and later moved to August 2, 2019.

The opening scene begins at 24:10 for those looking to find it in the recorded panel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.