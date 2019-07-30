BREAKING NEWS

The Mouse roars: ‘The Lion King’ becomes Disney’s fourth film to cross $1 billion mark this year

Posted On 30 Jul 2019
Disney(NEW YORK) — The billion-dollar mark used to be an impossible dream for Hollywood bean counters, but it’s now become a high water mark reached by a handful of blockbusters in recent years. And when it comes to Disney, it seems to be a monthly occurrence.

In 2019 alone, four Disney-backed films have crossed the $1 billion dollar mark, and in Avengers: Endgame‘s case, it passed that threshold twice, making more than $2 billion worldwide. 

The latest to join the billion-dollar club is Disney’s CGI retelling of The Lion King, following Aladdin, the aforementioned Endgame, and its cinematic predecessor Captain Marvel.

It should be noted that another member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man, finally joined the billion dollar club, with his solo adventure Spider-Man: Far From Home — but that co-production was released by Sony Pictures, not Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

