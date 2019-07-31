BREAKING NEWS

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is getting interactive

Posted On 31 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is getting interactive https://linewsradio.com/the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-is-getting-interactive/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli(NEW YORK) — As part of its celebration of the multiple-Emmy winning Amazon comedy series, New York City’s Paley Center for Media will soon be staging an interactive experience that will let fans immerse themselves in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Running from August 10 to September 6, the exhibit will allow fans will be able to step into the 1950s world created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.  It features painstaking recreations of the Catskills Hair Salon, the Stage Deli Booth that Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge and Alex Borstein’s Susie frequent, and the B. Altman switchboard where Midge toils while dreaming of stand-up stardom.

As for that stand-up stardom, there will also be a recreation of the Arthritis Telethon set, where you can deliver what Susie calls a “tight ten,” should the mood strike. 

The exhibit also features costumes from the series — which was the first-ever streaming show to win an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy — as well as a screening room where fans can re-watch a curated selection of Season two episodes.

The first 150 fans will also snag themselves a limited-edition, vintage-style Mrs. Maisel poster, highlighting notable locations from the sophomore season.

The Amazon series, which also stars Tony Shalhoub, is currently in production on its third season.

The exhibition is free and open to the public Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 6:00 pm, and Thursdays until 8:00 p.m. Potential visitors beware: it’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Paley Center for Media in New York is located at 25 West 52 Street, in New York City.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
moderate rain
humidity: 78%
wind: 7mph SSW
H 75 • L 68
85°
Thu
78°
Fri
78°
Sat
84°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup