The long-awaited mystery begins to unravel — ‘Emergence’ premieres tonight on ABC

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
ABC(NEW YORK) — The long-awaited mystery begins to unravel tonight on ABC with the premiere of Emergence

A mysterious plane crash, a mysterious little girl, and a mysterious secret government experiment are at the heart of the new ABC drama.  The thrilling mystery stars Allison Tolman, who plays a police chief of a seaside town, and Donald Faison as her ex-husband.

Trailers have left viewers wildly speculating about the plot of the series or potential plot twists. 

Tolman finds herself agreeing with one Emergence theory — that the series explores a vast government conspiracy.  Speaking to ABC Audio, Tolman says that she thinks those theories might be on the right track.

She teases, “Yeah I don’t know why we would assume the government has told us all of the, is telling us everything that it’s doing, right?”

Fans of the new show won’t have to worry about piecing together fragments of information on a week-by-week basis.  Faison says this show won’t vex users with a lack of information.

“We’re going to reveal some things to you right away,” he asserts, but kept the details spoiler-free.

Tolman echoed Faison, saying that each episode will provide another crucial piece to the overall puzzle.  “Every episode takes a step closer to the eventuality, I think, of the reveal of the entire season,” She agreed, “I don’t think people are going to be like, ‘uh.'” 

Another speculation concerns the mysterious little girl that finds herself in the back of Tolman’s cruiser.  The girl, named Piper, appears to have powers and that has fans wondering if she is, in fact, an alien.

Tolman revealed that she has yet to be let in on some secrets, “We actually, I mean we’re shooting now and, so we, we kind of know broad strokes, but not details.” 

Emergence premieres tonight on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

