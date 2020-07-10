BREAKING NEWS

The Lone Ranger: Armie Hammer and wife of 10 years Elizabeth Chambers split

Posted On 10 Jul 2020
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.” That’s how Armie Hammer and his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer announced on Instagram that they’re breaking up.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the post continues, captioning a throwback picture of the pair. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

The pair have two children: five-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 3-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand. The family had been staying in the Cayman Islands, after a planned vacation turned into an extended stay because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

