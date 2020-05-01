BREAKING NEWS

‘The Late Late Show’ host James Corden sidelined after “minor” eye surgery

Posted On 30 Apr 2020
©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, revealed on Wednesday that he’ll miss “a few nights” of his show, due to “minor surgery” on his eye a day earlier.

In a graphic on his official Instagram page, the 41-year-old British actor-comedian wrote, “Hey all, I had to have minor surgery on my eye [Tuesday]. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been watching The Late Late Shows from my garage,” he added. “I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody.”

Corden has been taping the show in his garage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  His guests were to have included Mom star Allison Janney and Aussie rockers 5 Seconds of Summer on Wednesday; Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on Thursday; then a previously-scheduled repeat on Friday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

