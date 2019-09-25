BREAKING NEWS

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ scores in ratings debut

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'The Kelly Clarkson Show' scores in ratings debut https://linewsradio.com/the-kelly-clarkson-show-scores-in-ratings-debut/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Before launching her new talk show earlier this month, Kelly Clarkson was so worried no one would watch. But now the ratings for her first week are in, and it turns out she had nothing to worry about.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in its first week on air, The Kelly Clarkson Show scored the best debut ratings for a new syndicated series since 2012.

The show, which is distributed by NBCUniversal, averaged 2.16 million viewers for the week of September 9. It ranked fourth among the 14 talk shows in syndication, behind veterans Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly’s guests so far have included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Tori Kelly and more.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
few clouds
humidity: 60%
wind: 9mph WNW
H 73 • L 67
75°
Thu
71°
Fri
76°
Sat
74°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup