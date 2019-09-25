Entertainment News 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' scores in ratings debut https://linewsradio.com/the-kelly-clarkson-show-scores-in-ratings-debut/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Before launching her new talk show earlier this month, Kelly Clarkson was so worried no one would watch. But now the ratings for her first week are in, and it turns out she had nothing to worry about.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in its first week on air, The Kelly Clarkson Show scored the best debut ratings for a new syndicated series since 2012.

The show, which is distributed by NBCUniversal, averaged 2.16 million viewers for the week of September 9. It ranked fourth among the 14 talk shows in syndication, behind veterans Dr. Phil, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly’s guests so far have included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Tori Kelly and more.

