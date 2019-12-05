BREAKING NEWS

‘The Irishman’ takes Best Picture at New York Film Critics Circle

Posted On 05 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Netflix(NEW YORK) — The winners of the New York Film Critics Circle were announced Wednesday, and Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman took the top prize. His Goodfellas Oscar winner Joe Pesci earned the Best Supporting Actor honor for his work in the film, which is now on Netflix.

The New York City-born Scorsese missed out on the Best Director prize, however; that honor was shared by Josh and Benny Safdie for their gritty Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems.

Other winners included Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Best Actress for her work in Jordan Peele’s creepy film Us and Antonio Banderas who snagged the Best Actor trophy for the drama Pain and Glory

Laura Dern was named the 2019 New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Supporting Actress, for her work in two dramas: Marriage Story and Little Women.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned the Pulp Fiction Oscar winner the organization’s Best Screenplay award. 

The awards will be handed out at the organization’s 85th ceremony on Jan. 7. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. 

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
35°
few clouds
humidity: 86%
wind: 8mph WSW
H 40 • L 34
41°
Thu
49°
Fri
39°
Sat
52°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup