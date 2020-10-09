BREAKING NEWS

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ star Amelia Eve talks spooky new season

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX (L-R: Amelia Eve, Victoria Pedretti)(NEW YORK) — The Haunting of Bly Manor is here to give you your ghost story fix just in time for Halloween. The follow-up to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House debuts on Netflix Friday.

British actress Amelia Eve joins the cast as sarcastic groundskeeper of Bly Manor, Jamie, who, as she admits in the show, prefers plants over people. But Eve says her character’s gruff exterior is just hiding a fragile heart.

“She’s not a huge fan of people, but I think that’s kind of a surface thing for Jamie, I think,” she tells ABC Audio.  “In reality, she has a big heart and she loves people and she kind of loves them too much. And it’s more the fear of when she invests so much in people and they let her down or they hurt her.”

She adds, “And so that’s why she dedicates all her time to plants because she knows there’s a safety in that.”

We’ll see Jamie start to open up to the house’s new au pair, Dani, played by Victoria Pedretti. But there are enough spooky things going on at the manor to keep anyone on their guard — including viewers.

Eve recommends enjoying the show with a virtual watch party, rather than watching alone.

“You’ve got to make it all like real dark, turn all the lights off,” she says. “Get your popcorn, tuck your feet in because you don’t want your toes hanging off the edge in case someone grabs them. Make sure you got your blanket up high so you can lift it if you need to!”

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming now.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl