‘The Happy Days of Garry Marshall’: stars fondly recall the late TV and film legend in ABC special

ABC paid tribute to Garry Marshall — the man behind TV's Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley and Mork & Mindy, as well as the films Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries, to name a few — with The Happy Days of Garry Marshall which aired on Tuesday.

Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Henry Winkler were among the celebrities who fondly recalled the TV and film legend, who died in 2016.

Winkler, who played Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the 1970s ABC sitcom Happy Days, revealed how Marshall managed to get the network to back off on its insistence not to allow Winkler’s character to wear a leather jacket.

“Garry went to ABC and he said, ‘Ya know? He could be hurt if he’s riding a motorcycle and he falls off and he’s not wearing leather. He could be scraped.'”

Winkler was allowed to wear the jacket, but only in scenes where he was with his motorcycle. The restriction was lifted altogether once the show hit its peak.

The Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway recalled how Marshall helped her out in the role that would launch her film career.

“I had no idea what I was doing…And Garry really crafted that performance to be the best it possibly could be. And that’s how I was introduced to the world,” she recalled.

Roberts teared up while talking about a gift she received from Marshall after filming Pretty Woman.

“Garry gave me a necklace and he gave me a great card that he wrote for me. And the necklace had a diamond heart on it,” she recalled. “And it’s so that I would always remember that, wherever I was, there was someone that loved me and is on my side.”

Other stars honoring Marshall included Julie Andrews, Richard Gere, Ron Howard and Chris Pine.

