The final ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer has fans very concerned for C-3PO

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — “The saga will end, the story lives forever.”

The Star Wars film franchise will forever change on December 20 when The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters. Until then, fans are left hyperventilating over the film’s final trailer that aired during halftime at ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The final trailer coincided with the late Carrie Fisher’s birthday, who would have been 63. The trailer featured her voice at the end whispering “always” after Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker says “the Force will be with you.”

The trailer also have fans concerned for C-3PO’s fate after a poignant scene of the droid. The droid is seen with wires hanging out of the back of his head as the character Poe asks what he is doing. C-3PO responds solemnly, “Taking one last look, sir… at my friends.”

The scene sparked the theory that C-3PO might sacrifice himself to save his friends.

Pre-tickets for The Rise of Skywalker are now on sale on Fandango.

