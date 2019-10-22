BREAKING NEWS

The final ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer has fans very concerned for C-3PO

Posted On 22 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  The final 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer has fans very concerned for C-3PO https://linewsradio.com/the-final-star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-trailer-has-fans-very-concerned-for-c-3po/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — “The saga will end, the story lives forever.”

The Star Wars film franchise will forever change on December 20 when The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters.  Until then, fans are left hyperventilating over the film’s final trailer that aired during halftime at ESPN’s Monday Night Football.  

The final trailer coincided with the late Carrie Fisher’s birthday, who would have been 63.  The trailer featured her voice at the end whispering “always” after Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker says “the Force will be with you.”

The trailer also have fans concerned for C-3PO’s fate after a poignant scene of the droid. The droid is seen with wires hanging out of the back of his head as the character Poe asks what he is doing.  C-3PO responds solemnly, “Taking one last look, sir… at my friends.”

The scene sparked the theory that C-3PO might sacrifice himself to save his friends.

Pre-tickets for The Rise of Skywalker are now on sale on Fandango.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
55°
overcast clouds
humidity: 87%
H 59 • L 56
63°
Wed
60°
Thu
61°
Fri
61°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup