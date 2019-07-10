BREAKING NEWS

The Duffer Brothers say ‘Stranger Things’ season four will expand outside Hawkins

Posted On 10 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  The Duffer Brothers say 'Stranger Things' season four will expand outside Hawkins https://linewsradio.com/the-duffer-brothers-say-stranger-things-season-four-will-expand-outside-hawkins/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things has yet to get the official green light from Netflix for a season four, but the show’s creators Ross and Matt Duffer already have an idea of where the next season would go.

The Duffer Brothers tell Entertainment Weekly that season four is “going to feel very different than this season.”

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plot lines into areas outside of Hawkins,” Matt says.

Ross adds that the post-credits scene we see at the end of season three will “play a huge role in a potential season four.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy says, “Certainly season three ends with several plot strands that are separate from each other. And should there be a season four, I think we’ll see them all explored.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
79°
broken clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 9mph SW
H 78 • L 77
79°
Thu
84°
Fri
86°
Sat
83°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup