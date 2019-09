The couch from ‘Friends’ will be there for all of you

This post was originally published on this site

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (LOS ANGELES) — It provided a comfy place for the cast of Friends to crash for 10 seasons, and in honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, 30 replicas of the famous couch will begin a worldwide tour later this month.