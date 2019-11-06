‘The Batman’ may have found its Penguin in Colin Farrell

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A month after Jonah Hill passed on playing the Penguin in the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, another Hollywood powerhouse has thrown his hat into the ring. Colin Farrell.

People reports that the Irish actor is currently in talks to don the mantle as one of Batman’s greatest antagonists. Should Farrell accept, he’ll join an already star-studded cast that features Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

The film is also close to casting Batman’s confidant and butler, Albert Pennyworth. People reports that Andy Serkis is currently in talks for the role.

This isn’t the first time Farrell played a supervillain on the big screen. He starred alongside Ben Affleck in 2003’s Daredevil as arch-nemesis Bullseye.

The Batman will be the first movie in the franchise to feature the Penguin since Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns, which featured Danny DeVito as the iconic Gotham City mobster.

The movie is slated to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

