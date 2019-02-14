BREAKING NEWS

‘The Bachelor’ himself, Colton Underwood, offers Valentine’s Day advice

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Thursday is Valentine’s Day, and one guy who knows a thing or two about how to romance someone is the current star of ABC’s The Bachelor, Colton Underwood, who shared some his expertise with ABC Radio.

Colton’s first rule: “spoil you woman.” And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, according to him. “The little things go a long way, too.”

One way Underwood likes to spoil his dates is with food — and lots of it. “

You only live once,” Colton says, explaining, “If you’re having intimacy you should have that comfort to I guess just be full with each other.”

Sharing an experience with your sweetheart is another great way of bonding, says Colton. “Seeing how somebody gets through something, and then also having a way to connect or bond with them,” he tells ABC. “Whether you’re doing it for the first time, or whether you’re helping somebody out.”

“I think just being able to relate on a deeper level but yet keep it loose, keep it fun,” he adds. 

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

