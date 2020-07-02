The “Amazing” Rest: Reality show host Phil Keoghan talks life after being grounded by COVID-19

Michael Yarish/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — Arguably the most well-traveled TV personality on the planet, The Amazing Race‘s host, Phil Keoghan has been grounded.

Production on The Amazing Race was suspended back in February due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, so like millions of people the world over, the multiple-Emmy winner is staying home.

Keoghan explained to ABC Audio that while it’s strange not to have his usual globe-trotting work commute, not hustling in and out of airports from Maine to Marrakesh has its advantages.

“This is the longest that I’ve been in one place my entire career,” he says. “So I’ve had more sleep than I’ve ever had, which I’m really treasuring. I realize now, you know, what all the fuss is about with sleep. It’s amazing.”

Other perks from his Amazing Race schedule? Working out every day, and spending downtime with family.

“Just connecting with people I’m close with on a different level,” Keoghan says. “I’ve spent a lot more time with my wife and producing partner and a lot more time with my daughter.”

Though he does admit, “I am missing getting out into the world, I have to be honest.”

Keoghan says of the pandemic, “I do hope this ends soon. But I’m trying to do my part by staying inside and wearing a mask. Please, people. Can you wear a mask? That would be really helpful. Just saying.”

Keoghan may be working from home, but he’s hard at work preparing for next week’s launch of the reality show Tough As Nails. The series salutes everyday heroes, from fishermen to firefighters, by having them compete in a series of real-world physical, mental and skills challenges. It launches with a two-hour premiere July 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More