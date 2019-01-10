BREAKING NEWS

The 2018 Oscars: And this year’s hosting job goes to…nobody?

Posted On 10 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  The 2018 Oscars: And this year's hosting job goes to...nobody? https://linewsradio.com/the-2018-oscars-and-this-years-hosting-job-goes-to-nobody/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — On the heels of Kevin Hart’s emphatic statement to ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday that he’s “over” hosting the Oscars, the show may forge ahead without a host, sources tell Variety.

Marking a radical departure from past Oscar telecasts, the show’s producers are considering relying on a group of A-list celebrities to introduce the various segments and take part in sketches, according to the insiders. The telecast will likely also play up musical performances from likely nominees including Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and Kendrick Lamar.

Of course, that leaves the producers and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the group behind the Oscars — scrambling to round up that talent, with the show just six weeks away, sources note.

Hart told Good Morning America that he’s “over” the controversy, which saw him stepping down from the Oscar job after ten-year-old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

“There’s no more conversation about it…I’m over that, I’m over the moment,” Hart said.

The 91st Academy Awards will be broadcast live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre February 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
34°
light snow
humidity: 51%
wind: 23mph WNW
H 35 • L 34
32°
Fri
29°
Sat
30°
Sun
33°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup