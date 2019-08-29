Entertainment News That's "Professor" McConaughey to you https://linewsradio.com/thats-professor-mcconaughey-to-you/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Nicole Wilder(AUSTIN, Texas) — Matthew McConaughey can certainly teach aspiring actors a thing or two about the business, and that’s exactly what he’s decided to do.

The University of Texas at Austin announced on Wednesday that it has appointed McConaughey “professor of practice” at the Moody College of Communications, according to the university.

The 49-year-old actor, whose long list of films include Magic Mike, Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street and an Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, has served as a visiting instructor at the university since 2015 when he began co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class. He also developed the course’s curriculum, which UT says, “provides a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film’s production.”

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” says McConaughey in the official announcement. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art — no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey, a Texas native, received a film degree from UT Austin in 1993. He’ll next be seen starring in the Guy Ritchie crime thriller The Gentlemen, opening nationwide January 24.

