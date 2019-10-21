BREAKING NEWS

Texas woman delivers baby girl by candlelight during tornado

Posted On 21 Oct 2019
iStock(DALLAS) — A Texas woman gave birth to a baby girl by candlelight Sunday evening as a tornado swept across the state.

The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett, a suburb of Dallas, posted a photo Monday of the unidentified woman in labor.

The delivery apparently took place inside the facility’s laundry room.

“Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty!” the center posted on its Facebook page.

The birthing center did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

At least one tornado touched down in the area amid stormy weather, tearing through structures, overturning cars and knocking out electricity for thousands.

An EF-1 tornado struck Rowlett on Sunday night with maximum winds of 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 167,000 electric customers were without power as a result of the storms.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

