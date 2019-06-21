BREAKING NEWS

Texas police officer dies after being shot in the line of duty, officials say

Posted On 21 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Texas police officer dies after being shot in the line of duty, officials say https://linewsradio.com/texas-police-officer-dies-after-being-shot-in-the-line-of-duty-officials-say/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

amphotora/iStock(MISSION, Texas) — A police officer died Thursday night after being shot in the line of duty in Mission, Texas.

The unnamed officer, a member of the Mission Police Department, was shot when he was “waved down for a suspect with a weapon,” city officials said.

The officer was in critical condition when he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We’re devastated,” the City of Mission wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. “He gave his life protecting us. There are no words to explain how heartbroken we are as a community.”

An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway, and a suspect is in custody, according to ABC affiliate KRGV-TV in Weslaco, Texas.

The police department and city officials have scheduled a press conference on the matter for Friday morning at 10 a.m. local time.

“It is a sad day in Mission. Tonight we lost one of our own,” Mission Mayor Armando O’Cana wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts are with the officer’s family.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
68°
moderate rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 7mph W
H 65 • L 64
76°
Sat
80°
Sun
80°
Mon
77°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup