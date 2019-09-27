BREAKING NEWS

Texas officer dies in ‘very cold blooded manner’ after traffic stop shooting: Police

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
kali9/iStock(HOUSTON) —  A Texas sheriff’s officer died Friday after he was shot from behind during a traffic stop, officials said.

The officer, identified as Sandeep Dhaliwal, who worked with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, appeared to have been walking back to his patrol car when the suspect “caught him by surprise in a very cold blooded manner,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference.

 

 

He was rushed to the hospital and “critically wounded” following the shooting in Houston, dying a few hours later.

“There are no words to convey our sadness,” Gonzalez said.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop at 14807 Willancy Ct. when the shots rang out, officials said.

Police said at least two people were in the vehicle, but it’s unclear whether the shooter was the driver.

Two people have been detained, police said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

