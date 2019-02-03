BREAKING NEWS

Texas authorities searching for MMA fighter charged with murder after jail van escape

Posted On 03 Feb 2019
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office(CONROE, Texas) — Texas authorities are searching for a professional fighter charged with murder after he escaped a jail transport van on Sunday.

MMA fighter Cedric Joseph Marks fled from a private prisoner transport in Conroe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear where Marks was being transferred to and from when he escaped.

Marks has three pending murder charges against him, authorities said, adding that he is considered to be “extremely dangerous.” The circumstances surrounding the murder charges against Marks were not immediately clear.

Marks, who fights under the nickname “Spiderman,” according to mixed martial arts website Sherdog, is 44 years old, stands 5 foot 11-inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

Marks may not be wearing a shirt, the sheriff’s office said, adding that deputies found his shirt after he fled.

Additional details were not immediately available.

