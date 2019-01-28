Entertainment News Tessa Thompson rallies Hollywood's finest to sign on for #TimesUp directors https://linewsradio.com/tessa-thompson-rallies-hollywoods-finest-to-sign-on-for-timesup-directors/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Tessa Thompson is taking a page out of Regina King’s handbook by joining a new female-focused #TimesUp challenge.

During the Sundance Film Festival, Thompson offered the #4percentchallenge, which aims to increase the number of female directors making films in the next few years.



“Because only 4 percent of the top 100 studio films over the last decade have been directed by women, Times Up is initiating a challenge, the 4 percent challenge, and I intend to take it,” she declared. “I commit to working with a female director in the next 18 months.”

The Thor: Ragnarok and Creed series star later took to Twitter to publicly challenge other actors.

“Last night in a keynote speech at @sundanceorg I announced that I will join the @TIMESUPNOW #4percentChallenge,” she wrote.

“I will work with a female director in the next 18 months. I know @brielarson, @kerrywashington, & @jurneesmollett are in. Which male actors are with us?”

“You know I’m in!!!!,” Oscar-winner Jordan Peele tweeted, retweeting fellow creative Misha Green, who also asked others to sign on.



The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani also chimed in. “I accept the @TIMESUPNOW #4percentChallenge and pledge to work with a female director on a feature film in the next 18 months,” he wrote.

Director Paul Feig said he was also on board. “Fellow producers, here’s where to go to get more info and accept the #4percentchallenge,” he wrote. “Join us!”

Reese Witherspoon, Constance Wu, and JJ Abrams have since signed on with Abrams offering his own pledge.

“Love this! @bad_robot is 100% on board!,” he wrote. “Thank you @TessaThompson_x, @TIMESUPNOW and @Inclusionists!”

Thompson didn’t stop there. The Creed II actress later shared another commitment.

“I also committed to Doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year,” she tweeted. “(One in April and in June). TimesUpx2”

For more information about the 4% Challenge and the growing list of performers and production companies who have accepted it, check out the movement’s website Here are the signers to date: Alex Saks and Page Fifty-Four Pictures

Amber Tamblyn

Amy Baer and Gidden Media

Amy Pascal

Amy Schumer

Angela Robinson

Armie Hammer

Arianne Phillips

Brie Larson

Bryce Dallas Howard

Caitriona Balfe

Cassian Elwes

Constance Wu

Eva Longoria

Franklin Leonard

Gloria Calderón Kellett

Heather Matarazzo

J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot

Janet Mock

Jenno Topping

Jess and Keith Calder

Joe Pokaski

John Legend, Ty Stiklorius and Mike Jackson

Jordan Horowitz

Jordan Peele

Josh Gad

Judah Friedlander

Jurnee Smollett

Jussie Smollett

Kerry Washington

Kumail Nanjiani

Lena Waithe

Liz Hannah

Liza Chasin

Lucy Fisher and Doug Wick

Lynette Howell

Matthew Cherry

Mel Eslyn

Misha Green

Nico Santos

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson

Olivia Wilde

Paul Feig

Rachel Brosnahan

Rashida Jones

Reese Witherspoon

Rosie Perez

Sarah Ann Masse

Steven Canals

Teri Weinberg

Tracee Ellis Ross

Warren Leight

Win Rosenfeld

Zazie Beetz

Zoe Kazan





Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.