Entertainment News Terry Crews rips D.L. Hughley after comedian mocks Crews over his #MeToo experience https://linewsradio.com/terry-crews-rips-d-l-hughley-after-comedian-mocks-crews-over-his-metoo-experience/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Terry Crews had some choice words for comedian D.L. Hughley over the weekend.

It all started when Hughley did an interview with Vlad TV in which he said he found it difficult to understand how Crews couldn’t “tell an agent to not touch” him, since Crews has “all those muscles.”

Hughley was referring to Crews’ revelation that he’d been groped by a “high-level Hollywood executive” at a party. He later identified the man as veteran Hollywood agent Adam Venit. Venit has denied the allegations, but in September 2018, he announced his retirement from the agency.

After the interview went viral, Crews took to Twitter to question Hughley.

“Are you implying I ‘wanted’ to be sexually assaulted?” Crews tweeted Sunday, retweeting a video of Hughley’s expletive-laden interview.

Shortly after, Hughley, appearing to stand by comments, tweeted, “You saw the video!”

Crews then proceeded to rip into Hughley, who’d also tweeted that Crews should have slapped “the s*** outa” his alleged attacker.



“Sir you said I should have pushed him back, or restrained him and I DID ALL THOSE THINGS… but you act like I didn’t,” Crews wrote. “Were you there?”

He continued, “If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior… Should I slap the s*** out of you?”

Crews then likened Hughley’s comments as “an example of when comedy turns to sarcasm and cynicism.”

He also referenced others who have criticized him, including rapper 50 Cent, activist and film producer Tariq Nasheed, and hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

“[They] decided my sexual assault was hilarious, whereas there are a whole generation of black women and men who don’t think it’s funny,” he tweeted. “ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS but they MOCK SURVIVORS as well.”