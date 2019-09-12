Terrence Howard says he’s done with acting after ‘Empire’ ends

BREAKING NEWS

Chuck Hodes/Fox(LOS ANGELES) — Terrence Howard says he’s ready for something different after his hit FOX series Empire ends.

In an interview with Extra, Howard appeared to announce that he’s retiring from acting.

“I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending,” Howard said, referring to his plans following the upcoming sixth and final season of the series.

As far as what Howard plans to do instead of acting, the star says it’s still being figured out.

“I’m just focusing on bringing truth to the world,” he said, without explaining his “truth.”

Meanwhile, Howard — who’s also starred in notable films like The Best ManThe Butler and Hustle & Flow — says his Empire costars will always have a special place in his heart.

“I love the cast members,” he said. “I will miss them a great deal, and the crew.”

The sixth season of Empire premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m ET on FOX.

21st Century Fox, which produces Empire, is now a part of Disney, ABC’s parent company.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

