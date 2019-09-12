U.S. NEWS Tens of thousands lose power from severe storms, tropical threat develops in Atlantic https://linewsradio.com/tens-of-thousands-lose-power-from-severe-storms-tropical-threat-develops-in-atlantic/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — As a second night of rough weather blew through Sioux Falls, S.D., Wednesday night, Michigan also battled severe storms.

Over 78,000 customers lost power in Michigan overnight as the powerful rain and winds toppled trees and downed power lines.

Wednesday was also the second night of heavy rain for the Sioux Falls area. Some spots are seeing up to 6 inches of rainfall and many rivers are rising.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, at least three twisters — all EF2s — touched down Tuesday night. No serious injuries were reported.

Powerful winds sent trees crashing into homes and tornadoes left shopping centers in shreds.

These were the first tornadoes to touch down in Sioux Falls since June 2001.



Forecast: Storms move east

As the storm system moves east on Thursday, severe storms will develop in the afternoon from Wisconsin to Kansas.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, with tornadoes possible in Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Flash flood watches and warnings are stretching from Nebraska to Wisconsin where flooding is expected in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a system forming in the southern Bahamas has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next several days.

The potential storm could move east of Florida or into the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of its path, the system is not forecast to be very strong but heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast for the Bahamas and Florida into the weekend.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.