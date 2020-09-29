BREAKING NEWS

Tennessee Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN ImagesBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The National Football League announced Tuesday that three players for the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 along with five of the team’s non-player personnel.

As a result, the Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting Tuesday. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement Tuesday. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl