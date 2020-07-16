Television Academy announces Emmy nominations will be revealed, virtually, on July 28

Previous Story
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2020 Emmy nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.
Due to COVID-19, the yearly nominations process was delayed. Now, the nominees will get the good news via a virtual event that will stream live on Emmys.com.
Emmy nominations presenters will be announced at a later date, the organization stated.
So far, the The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards telecast is still scheduled for September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
By Stephen Iervolino
