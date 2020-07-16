BREAKING NEWS

Television Academy announces Emmy nominations will be revealed, virtually, on July 28

Posted On 16 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2020 Emmy nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Due to COVID-19, the yearly nominations process was delayed.  Now, the nominees will get the good news via a virtual event that will stream live on Emmys.com.

Emmy nominations presenters will be announced at a later date, the organization stated.

So far, the The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards telecast is still scheduled for September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup