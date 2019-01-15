BREAKING NEWS

Teen’s diabetic alert dog shot and killed, family says

Posted On 15 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Courtesy Tina Westmoreland(QUINLAN, Texas) — They didn’t hear the gunshot.

But when Tina Westmoreland went to water the plants in the front yard of her home in Quinlan, Texas, on Sunday morning, she found her daughter’s diabetic alert dog laying there.

The 39-year-old mother of four had just made pancakes for the kids and was unsure how the 4-year-old golden retriever got outside. She immediately called the vet but didn’t see the puddle of blood until her father lifted the dog into the car.

They rushed the dog, named Journey, to an animal hospital where he died from the gunshot wound. The family is devastated.

“It’s been awful for us all,” Westmoreland, a fourth-grade math teacher, told ABC News in an interview Tuesday.

Journey was trained to detect high or low levels of blood sugar in Westmoreland’s 15-year-old daughter Hannah, who was diagnosed with diabetes in 2012.

“He was amazing,” Westmoreland said of the dog. “He would poke her with his nose on her leg. He got in front of her, made sure she stopped and listened to him.”

Journey had been with the family for the past three years and went everywhere with Hannah: to school, church and even camp.

“She is struggling, but hanging in there,” Westmoreland told ABC News. “She has an amazing support system.”

Westmoreland said she reported the incident to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, and then a game warden contacted her Monday night to tell her he was investigating.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to ABC News’ requests for comment Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that a Hunt County game warden is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
35°
smoke
humidity: 47%
wind: 10mph WNW
H 35 • L 33
38°
Wed
32°
Thu
39°
Fri
39°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup