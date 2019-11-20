BREAKING NEWS

Teen uses remote-controlled car to smuggle drugs across border, officials say

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

U.S. Customs and Border Protection(SAN DIEGO) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for using a remote-controlled car to transport methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

On Sunday, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stationed near San Diego observed a person with two duffel bags walking along the secondary border wall which separates the U.S. from Mexico. The teen was ducking in and out of the agents’ view, causing officials to respond to the scene.

The teen was soon spotted hiding in thick brush near the border, officials said. In the teen’s possession was a remote-controlled car and two large duffel bags.

Officers searched the bags and found 50 packages of methamphetamine that weighed 55.84 pounds in total and had an estimated street value of $106,096, CBP said in a statement.

The teen was arrested and taken to a nearby patrol station to face drug smuggling charges. The boy is a U.S. citizen, officials said.

This is not the first time agents have discovered a remote-controlled smuggling operation. Officials stopped a similar incident in 2017 involving a remote-controlled drone that was being used to smuggle drugs.

“I am extremely proud of the agents’ heightened vigilance and hard work in stopping this unusual smuggling scheme,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said in a statement.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
44°
overcast clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 13mph NNW
H 46 • L 46
51°
Thu
56°
Fri
47°
Sat
56°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup