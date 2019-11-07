BREAKING NEWS

Teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates $10,000 to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor

Posted On 07 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC/Nicole Wilder(NEW YORK) — The category is: Cancer research for $10,000.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Avi Gupta, a teen Jeopardy! champ who took home $100,000 over the summer, has donated part of his earnings to cancer research in honor of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis back in March.

Gupta, 18, announced in a video posted to Twitter that he donated more than $10,000 for pancreatic cancer studies at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon, which will also go towards promoting early detection of pancreatic cancer — something Trebek himself advocated for in an October PSA.

“It was a dream come true earlier this year to finally join [Alex] on the Jeopardy! stage in the Jeopardy! teen tournament,” Avi began. “And I’m honored to be able to make this donation to the Knight Cancer Institute to support him and the millions of other people suffering from pancreatic cancer across the world.”

“Our goal with this campaign,” he continued, “is to support research into pancreatic cancer awareness and early detection, and we hope you’ll join us in contributing.”

Trebek resumed chemotherapy treatments in September, and told Good Morning America at the time that he has no plans to stop hosting Jeopardy! “As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game, I’m happy,” he said.

November 21 has been designated as World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
54°
overcast clouds
humidity: 71%
wind: 8mph SW
H 56 • L 53
46°
Fri
47°
Sat
56°
Sun
55°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup