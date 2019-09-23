Entertainment News Taraji P. Henson dishes on her upcoming wedding; Cookie Lyon returns in new 'Empire' teaser https://linewsradio.com/taraji-p-henson-dishes-on-her-upcoming-wedding-cookie-lyon-returns-in-new-empire-teaser/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — Taraji P. Henson is officially in planning mode for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

In an Emmys red carpet interview with Extra, Henson said she already knows who she’ll be wearing when she walks down the aisle: Vera Wang.

“I trust Vera! That’s why I had her make the dress — I don’t have to lose sleep,” she said. “I know she’s going to have me look beautiful.”

Although the dress is not officially finished, Henson is confident that there’s still plenty of time — her wedding isn’t until April 4, 2020.

Aside from her upcoming nuptials, Henson also has something else to be excited about: the upcoming premiere of the final season of Empire.

In a new teaser, Henson’s character Cookie is seen being urged by her publicist to make a public announcement that she’s moved on from her ex, Lucious Lyon– played by Terrence Howard — and their label group Empire.

“Nobody can tell Cookie Lyon what she can and cannot do!” responds Cookie.

The six and final season of Empire premieres Tuesday, September 24 on FOX.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.