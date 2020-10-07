BREAKING NEWS

Tamron Hall says she hopes her son is “so proud” of the work she does on ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Posted On 07 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

ABC(NEW YORK) — Tamron Hall’s ability to connect with her audience is just one of the reasons why her Emmy-Award winning daytime talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, became an early ratings success with its second season return.

 

Hall came back with a bang, landing exclusive interviews with former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum, former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder, and NeNe Leakes. Yet, even with a long list of accomplishments, Hall tells ABC Audio that it’s her son Moses, who helps to keep her motivated on sharing meaningful stories. 

“I hope he’s able to look at the work that I do and say, ‘I’m so proud of my mom,'” she says. “‘This is what my mom did and this is what my mom learned. And my mom learned this from somebody who’s on the show and she told me that story.'”

“And hopefully, he can contribute something positive to the world,” Hall continues. “Because ultimately, that’s what I want to do at our show. We have tough conversations. We have difficult conversations, but we laugh together. We cry together.”

Still, Hall admits that it’s not easy being a mom that has it all together.

“What Moses has brought to my life is certainly a deeper perspective as a working mom,” she explains. “I get choked up by the fact that two years ago I wasn’t worried about somebody else’s whole impression of life through my eyes.”

Hall even recalls “being a non mom” and having people tell her that “having a child” would make her a “better person.”

“And I thought, ‘Wow…What do you mean by that?'” say says. “And I thought, ‘I don’t want to have that perspective.’ I’m hoping that life, and each experience I have with each person I meet, makes me a better person.”

The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays on ABC.

By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl