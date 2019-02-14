Entertainment News Tamar Braxton becomes the first African American to win 'Celebrity Big Brother' https://linewsradio.com/tamar-braxton-becomes-the-first-african-american-to-win-celebrity-big-brother/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Tamar Braxton has officially made history. On Wednesday night the singer/reality star became the first African American housemate to win CBS‘ Celebrity Big Brother.

In the final stage, Braxton competed against Dina Lohan, Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones, and Kandi Burruss for the grand prize of $250,000.



According to People, in addition to making winner history, Braxton also made show history when she broke the “First to Enter” curse — “a theory that the first person to enter the Big Brother house never wins.”

After the Braxton was revealed as the winner, the “Love and War” singer talked to Entertainment Weekly about the in-house reconciliation with fellow songtress and reality star Kandi Burruss.

“Yeah, we got it back because we wanted it. We wanted to make amends more than we wanted to fight and that’s for the both of us,” she told the magazine. “I just think that’s a testament to life. When you want to get along, when you want to do something, and it’s another person involved, they’ve got to want it too. You’ve got to work at it. And we constantly worked at our relationship in the house.”

Braxton continued, “I wasn’t too happy to see her face, I’m not going to lie, when I first saw her. But, in the end, I’m really grateful that she was there. And I’m really grateful of the friendship that we’ve been able to have in the house and outside of the house.”