BREAKING NEWS

Take it from Dr. McDreamy: “Wear a mask”

Posted On 30 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — He isn’t a doctor, but Patrick Dempsey played one on TV, and he’s got some medical advice he’s heeding himself. 

Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, posted a selfie to Instagram showing off his blue eyes — and his checkered face mask. 

Mimicking one of his character’s catchphrases, Dempsey captioned the pic, “It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives,” adding the hashtags #WearAMask, #COVID19, and #YourActionsSaveLives.

By Stephen Iervolino 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup