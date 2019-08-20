BREAKING NEWS

Sylvester Stallone is back in action in new ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ trailer

Posted On 20 Aug 2019
Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth and final film about Sylvester Stallone’s one-man army, Vietnam veteran John Rambo.

The new clip begins with flashback to scenes of the first Rambo movie, where John shows off his fighting expertise. We then see Rambo today, living a quiet life on a ranch.

But all that peacefulness comes to an end when a friend’s daughter gets kidnapped by a Mexican cartel and it’s up to Rambo to save her.

“I finally came home to defend the only family I’ve ever known,” he says in a voiceover.

During a montage of action-packed shots of Rambo taking down the bad guys, we hear him say, “You started this, I’ll end it.”

Rambo: Last Blood opens September 20 of this year.

