Suspected Dayton shooter had cocaine, alcohol and anti-anxiety drugs in system, coroner says

MattGush/iStock(DAYTON, Ohio) — The alleged shooter who killed nine in Dayton, Ohio, was found to have cocaine, alcohol and anti-anxiety drugs in his system, according to the Montgomery County Coroner.

A pipe device containing cocaine was also found in the pocket of Connor Betts, the coroner, Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, announced on Thursday.

Betts’s weapon was connected with the killing of all nine victims, Harshbarger said. One deceased victim was also shot by police, but that victim died of a gunshot wound from the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

