BREAKING NEWS

Suspect who allegedly took 2 women hostage at UPS facility in New Jersey died on the scene: Officials

Posted On 14 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Suspect who allegedly took 2 women hostage at UPS facility in New Jersey died on the scene: Officials https://linewsradio.com/suspect-who-allegedly-took-2-women-hostage-at-ups-facility-in-new-jersey-died-on-the-scene-officials/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

WPVI-TV(LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — The suspect who allegedly took two women hostage at a UPS facility in southern New Jersey Monday morning died on the scene, according to officials.

A shooting occurred outside the UPS facility in Logan Township Monday around 8:45 a.m., after authorities received reports of a man with a gun that had taken the two women hostage inside, according to a press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

As the hostage situation unfolded, the other employees were evacuated from the facility, leaving only the suspect and victims inside, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said at a news conference Monday.

The shooting occurred after the gunman and hostages had exited the building, according to the attorney general’s office.

The women, both UPS employees, were not seriously injured during the hours-long standoff and were later rescued, the prosecutor said.

Multiple law enforcement officers fired at the man, identified as 39-year-old William Owens of Sicklerville, New Jersey, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the attorney general’s office.

One of the hostages had a prior relationship with the suspect, the prosecutor said.

UPS said in a statement Monday morning, “We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
28°
few clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 5mph WNW
H 29 • L 26
34°
Tue
37°
Wed
31°
Thu
37°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup