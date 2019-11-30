Suspect in Netherlands stabbing that left 3 minors injured arrested

carlballou/iStock(NEW YORK) — The suspect who wounded three minors in a stabbing in the Netherlands has been arrested after a nearly 24-hour manhunt, police said Saturday.

The incident took place in The Hague on a main shopping street around 7:45 p.m. local time Friday, authorities said.

Police said on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. local time that a 35-year-old man had been arrested. The suspect had no fixed place of residence and he will be transported to a local police station, officials said.

Those injured have all been released from the hospital, according to police. Officials have not publicly revealed their ages.

We are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information that can help us, you can also call our investigation tip line 0800-6070 or call anonymously to 0800-7000.

A motive is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.

This attack came hours after two were killed and three others hurt in a stabbing in London. That suspect was shot and killed by police.

