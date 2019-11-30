BREAKING NEWS

Suspect in Netherlands stabbing that left 3 minors injured arrested

Posted On 30 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

carlballou/iStock(NEW YORK) — The suspect who wounded three minors in a stabbing in the Netherlands has been arrested after a nearly 24-hour manhunt, police said Saturday.

The incident took place in The Hague on a main shopping street around 7:45 p.m. local time Friday, authorities said.

Police said on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. local time that a 35-year-old man had been arrested. The suspect had no fixed place of residence and he will be transported to a local police station, officials said.

Those injured have all been released from the hospital, according to police. Officials have not publicly revealed their ages.

We are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information that can help us, you can also call our investigation tip line 0800-6070 or call anonymously to 0800-7000. https://t.co/KzHcTE3KSI

— Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 29, 2019

A motive is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward.

This attack came hours after two were killed and three others hurt in a stabbing in London. That suspect was shot and killed by police.

 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
39°
broken clouds
humidity: 23%
wind: 10mph NNW
H 42 • L 38
51°
Sun
53°
Mon
42°
Tue
43°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup