Suspect in custody after he’s caught on camera impersonating police officer: Authorities

City of Wheaton(WHEATON, Penn.) — A man is in custody after Illinois police say he was caught on homeowners’ cameras impersonating a police officer.

Two other suspects were also taken into custody Thursday and Wheaton police say they are looking for a fourth person who may be involved.

The impersonator, described as being in his 20s, had a fake badge and a police scanner or scanner app on his phone when he approached homes in the Chicago area on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said.

(1 of 2) Wheaton Police are investigating reports of this individual impersonating a police officer/detective on June 3 & 4. These images show the suspect Wheaton Police are seeking, a white male in his 20s displaying a badge. Anyone with info should call Lt. Cooley 630-260-2077. pic.twitter.com/U2EIyf7WoR — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 5, 2019

“Hi, sorry to bother you so late,” the man says in one homeowner video obtained by Chicago ABC affiliate WLS. The man introduced himself as an investigator with the Winfield Police Department.

The suspect asked residents “various police-related questions” but didn’t make threats or try to go into the homes, said police in Wheaton, about 30 miles west of Chicago.

“Here are an actual Wheaton Police Detective shield & Wheaton Police star for reference,” the police department said via Twitter. “Wheaton Police Officers/Detectives will always identify themselves by uniform or credentials.”

(2 of 2) Here are an actual Wheaton Police Detective shield & Wheaton Police star for reference. Wheaton Police Officers/Detectives will always identify themselves by uniform or credentials. Residents may call the police department at 630-260-2161 to verify an officer’s identity. pic.twitter.com/nYiBOSU6D3 — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 5, 2019

Wheaton police did not immediately announce charges.

