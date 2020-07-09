BREAKING NEWS

Survey says one in five Americans’ relationship would have suffered under lockdown without Netflix

Posted On 09 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Netflix(NEW YORK) — While parts of the country are starting to get back to normal following months of COVID-19 lockdown, a new survey reveals just how important streaming services were in quarantine. 

In fact, one in five say their relationship with their significant other would have suffered under lockdown without Netflix.

A quarter say their mental health would have suffered while stuck at home if they didn’t have the streaming service.

The non-scientific poll of 1,200 Americans commissioned by the online security company ExpressVPN revealed that streaming is the most important thing to them while in quarantine, with 33% admitting that — this bests social media by a mile at 21%. Seventeen percent said online shopping was the main thing getting them through these times. Online games and fitness apps ranked as the least important.

No wonder you put on that COVID-15.

The poll noted that 1 in 5 Netflix subscribers love it so much, they’d rather give up ALL outside communication than give up their Netflix. 

That being said, 40% of all Netflix users have signed up to a new streaming service as the lockdown rolled on: 44% have subscribed to Hulu; 35% Disney+; Amazon Prime Video 31%; YouTube 27%; and Apple TV+ at 21%.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup