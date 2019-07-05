U.S. NEWS Surveillance video from California mall shooting released as police seek help identifying gunmen https://linewsradio.com/surveillance-video-from-california-mall-shooting-released-as-police-seek-help-identifying-gunmen/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Fedorovekb/iStock(SAN BRUNO, Calif.) — Police in California continued to search for two gunmen who opened fire in a crowded mall, injuring two teenagers, as they released surveillance video showing the chaos as shoppers ran desperately for their lives.

Authorities in San Bruno, California, said in a video statement that on Tuesday, officers responded to the second floor of the Shops at Tanforan mall after hearing gunfire around 3:55 p.m.

In video, a group could be seen running before one shooter turns and then fires as a teenager falls to the ground. A second gunman running in the same direction behind that group then stops and shoots repeatedly, before turning back and then going in the opposite direction.

Two male teenagers were shot in the incident, Cmdr. Jeff Caldwell of the San Bruno Police Department said.

One teenager was shot in the leg, police said. The other victim was shot in the abdomen.

“Witnesses fleeing the mall provided brief statements regarding suspect descriptions and their path of flight,” Caldwell said.

According to Caldwell, the shooting was sparked by an argument between two groups on the mall’s second floor. A person from each group began shooting at the other and then fled before officers arrived, he said. The shooting victims were part of the groups, police said.

“To be clear, this does not appear to be a random incident,” he said.

Two others were also injured during the incident but not shot, police said. All four victims were recovering from their injuries, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who saw the shooting take place or knows the shooters to contact authorities.

